How can I obtained my deceased grandfather house in Philadelphia?

First off, somebody needs to open an estate with the Register of Wills office in the city or county where he lived and be appointed administrator of the estate. The estate has to be administered just like any other estate, and the person who is appointed administrator (personal representative) is the only person who can sign over a deed to the house. There is a lot to do in order to administer an estate: documents to prepare and file, notices to send out, Pennsylvania inheritance tax returns to prepare and file, taxes to pay, debts to settle. The person who signs up to administer it should work with an attorney in order to do everything correctly.