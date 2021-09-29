West wins SOC girls golf championship

South Webster sophomore Ava Messer putts from the edge of the green on Hole No. 4 at The Elks Country Club during Tuesday’s Southern Ohio Conference golf championships. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

McDERMOTT — The postseason accolades for the Portsmouth West Lady Senators golf team continued on Tuesday as the group claimed the program’s first-ever Southern Ohio Conference championship at The Elks Country Club.

In the nine-hole format, the Lady Senators posted two top-five scores and junior Lexi Deaver posted the low round among the 34 competitors.

Deaver shot a 45 to lead West and earned SOC Player of the Year honors by doing so in just the second-ever girls-only league championship. West as a team shot 224, five ahead of South Webster who was league runner-up.

South Webster sophomore Ava Messer shot 45 during her round, leading the Lady Jeeps team to a second place finish.

Valley junior Leah Abbot posted a score of 51 during her round to finish in third place individually.

West’s Charlie Jo Howard finished her round by shooting 54 to come in fourth place individually and the second Lady Senator behind Deaver.

Waverly’s Ryane Bond and Eastern’s Lacy Blevins tied for fifth place with a 55 on the front nine at The Elks.

Waverly finished in third place as a team among six qualifying teams who posted scores, ahead of Eastern (4th), Minford (5th), and Northwest (6th).

SOC Girls Championship round scores

Portsmouth West — 224

Lexi Deaver, 11 — 45 (1st)

Charlie Jo Howard, 11 — 54 (4th)

Sara Campbell, 10 — 62

Sydni Callihan, 11 — 63

South Webster — 229

Ava Messer, 10 — 47 (2nd)

Hunter Slack, 10 — 56

Dru Hall, 9 — 61

Alexis Smith, 10 — 65

Caliee Blevins, 9 — 67

Waverly — 242

Ryane Bond, 11 — 55 (T-5th)

Reese Nichols, 12 — 58

Aiden Peoples, 11 — 59

Drea Tannehill, 12 — 70

Izzy Smith — 72

Eastern — 255

Lacy Blevins, 10 — 55 (T-5th)

Emmy Canaday, 10 — 64

Emma Hesson, 10 — 67

Jewelyn Wells, 12 — 69

Minford — 275

Alaina McRoberts, 12 — 66

Kylie Pace, 12 — 66

Emily Kinder, 11 — 71

Mya Monroe, 12 — 72

Northwest — 276

Maddy Taylor, 11 — 65

Hannah Young, 11 — 70

Hannah Kellemeyer, 11 — 70

Grace Moore, 11 — 71

Valley

Leah Abbott, 10 — 51 (3rd)

Sydney Jones, 9 — 59

Western

Scotlyn Jordan, 10 — 62

Rylee Coy, 11 — 67

