S&P 500 clings to a modest gain as other indexes end mixed

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Journal-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regrouped following a sharp drop a day earlier. Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading Wednesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as technology and communication companies weighed on the market for a second straight day.

