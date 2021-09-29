Rowan’s DEI Division Receives HEED Award

Virginia Tech continues to receive high marks for its efforts to improve diversity and inclusion throughout campus. The university received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the sixth year Virginia Tech has been named as a Diversity Champion and HEED Award recipient. Vice president for diversity, inclusion, and strategic affairs, Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke shares what the university is doing to set them apart.

