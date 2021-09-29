CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Women on How Age Helped Them Redefine What 'Healthy' Looks Like

By Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, Kristin van Ogtrop,, Marita Golden
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move through life and our perceptions and priorities change, we are always refining our personal definition of “healthy.” Close calls generate epiphanies. We discover habits that buoy us up. And, over time, we learn to take better, gentler care of ourselves. To celebrate this natural evolution, writers in different stages—from 35 to 71 years of age—offer up some of their hard-earned wisdom. Their stories are sure to resonate, and may even inspire you to try something new.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marita Golden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#3 Women#Exercise#Older Women#Mental Health
