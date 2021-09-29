Yuengling and Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Returns for the Third Year in a Row

Food and history are so interconnected, and we love that Hershey's candy bars have played such a prominent role since its creation as a subsidiary of the Lancaster Caramel Company in 1894 (via The Hershey Company). Its founder, Milton Hershey, really made what was once considered a luxury into a special treat that anyone could enjoy with the creation of his brand and we are so glad he did. Where would be without our Mr. Goodbars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Jolly Ranchers? If you are thinking, "Scary question," we agree. Little did the creator know the important role he and his company would play in World War II, creating a chocolate bar that was dubbed Ration D bar for the United States military. They even created the Hershey's Tropical Chocolate to survive in the heat so those who were stationed in tropical areas could enjoy this taste of home (via Hershey's Archives).

