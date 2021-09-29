CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuengling and Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Returns for the Third Year in a Row

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, announced the highly-anticipated return of its incredibly delicious beer collaboration with Hershey’s, America’s most beloved chocolate brand. The coveted Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available in bottles and on draft beginning late-September 2021, just in time to mark the official start of this year’s Halloween season.

Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark debuts on Food Network September 27

The Sweetest Place On Earth is the star of the show this Halloween season, bringing extra sweet fun to families nationwide. Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark makes its debut on Food Network Monday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT – but that’s not all! As the star of the show and one of the top Halloween destinations, Hershey, Pa. is offering chocolate lovers unique new twists on iconic Hershey treats inspired by the show – for a limited time only!
Yuengling’s Bringing Back Its Chocolate Flavored Beer

Okay, if you didn’t think this Fall season could get any better, we’re here to fill you in. As adults, we know it’s a bad look to steal candy from your kids. However, we’ve got you covered with a treat (no tricks, we swear). There’s a delicious (more grown-up) chocolatey goodness awaiting you. Just in time for Halloween, Yuengling is bringing back their chocolate-flavored beer.
This Might Be The Best Wine To Pair With Hershey's Chocolate

According to Wine Folly, pairing chocolate with wine is not a simple task. There's a lot of flavors going on with these two, and sometimes eating chocolate and drinking wine in the same sitting can send your taste buds into a downward spiral. They explain that some chocolate and wine couplings can make for a bitter and sour ship. This discordance of flavors is largely because each contains their own distinct tannins that sometimes don't mesh very well. This is bad news when candy season, which we would argue begins with Halloween and tapers off around Easter, gets into full swing. Inquiring minds need to know what to drink with their kids' haul from October 31, those chocolate truffles the great aunt sends for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and what to pair for with that heart shaped Valentine full of rich, decadent chocolate.
Hershey's First Candy Wrapper Is Unrecognizable Today

Sweet, sweet chocolate: what would we do without you? We know that for us, any shortage of chocolate in the household is an immediate cause for concern. Whether we're stocking up on cocoa powder to make brownies, chopping semi-sweet bars into chunks for our favorite cookie recipe, or simply chowing down on milk chocolate as a well-deserved snack, we pretty much need to have easy access to this delicacy at all times.
The Most Expensive Hershey's Bar Ever Sold

Hershey's is known for a lot of things. Whether it's the simple candy bar you pick up when you have that nagging sweet tooth or the sprawling 121-acre Hershey Park that serves as a cathedral for all things chocolate, you've most likely had more than a few encounters with Milton Hershey's products. Of course, to talk about Hershey would be nearly impossible without bringing up chocolate. Ever since the first chocolate bar was molded in 1900, Hershey's has been a foundational player in the American sweets scene, even branding itself the moniker of "The Great American Chocolate Bar."
The 'Tangy' Taste Of Hershey's Chocolate, Explained

"Why does Hershey's Chocolate taste slightly like sick?" a Reddit user asked. After which, an entire discussion acknowledging Hershey's tangy aftertaste followed. Of course, if you've ever eaten a Hershey's chocolate bar, you already know about the odd sour aftertaste that follows the silky chocolate in your mouth, making you question whether the chocolatier makes its chocolates with sour milk.
You Probably Didn't Know This Connection Between Hershey's And The Titanic

Food and history are so interconnected, and we love that Hershey's candy bars have played such a prominent role since its creation as a subsidiary of the Lancaster Caramel Company in 1894 (via The Hershey Company). Its founder, Milton Hershey, really made what was once considered a luxury into a special treat that anyone could enjoy with the creation of his brand and we are so glad he did. Where would be without our Mr. Goodbars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Jolly Ranchers? If you are thinking, "Scary question," we agree. Little did the creator know the important role he and his company would play in World War II, creating a chocolate bar that was dubbed Ration D bar for the United States military. They even created the Hershey's Tropical Chocolate to survive in the heat so those who were stationed in tropical areas could enjoy this taste of home (via Hershey's Archives).
Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark: Scary Sci-Fi preview

Even though the nighttime atmosphere of Hersheypark might be eerie, this episode of Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark has the pastry artists finding inspiration from the heavens. Will these sci-fi creations be out of this world?. According to Food Network, Chocolate Meltdown Hershey’s After Dark, episode two, “Scary Sci-Fi” features...
Hershey Kisses Ranked As Maryland’s Top-Selling Halloween Candy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trick-or-treaters will be knocking at your door soon, begging for candy. So what should you have in stock?. Maryland’s Halloween candy of choice is Hershey’s Kisses, according to CandyStore.com’s annual look at top candies. Coming in second place is Reese’s Cups (last year’s winner) and in third, Hershey’s Mini Bars.
Short’s Brewing Announces Q4 Releases

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan – Bust out the flannels because fall is coming in hot this season, and so too are Short’s Brewing’s final offerings for 2021. Behold, the quarter four releases. Guaranteed to delight and tickle your tastebuds with the tastiest brews coming out of Michigan. Fall is one of...
Brownstein Unveils Design for Yards Brewing Company’s Latest Brew

PHILADELPHIA – In collaboration with Brownstein, Yards Brewing Company has announced the launch of its latest IPA brand: “Level Up IPA.” The new brew, an India Pale Ale with tropical infusion, aims to forge a new, younger path for the Yards brand — one that is as vibrant as its packaging design and the hoppy flavors and crisp freshness waiting within.
Dogfish Head Releases The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures

Hoboken, NJ – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery proudly announces the publication of The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures, a celebratory chronology of the offbeat escapades that propelled Dogfish Head to become the beloved craft brewery, distillery, hotel and culinary hub it is today. Written by Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione; Dogfish Head Co-Founder & Communitarian, Mariah Calagione; and longtime co-worker and Dogfish INNkeeper, Andrew C. Greeley, this heavily-illustrated, lovingly-told page-turner provides a detailed account of the brand’s history told through heartfelt stories from the authors, a timetable of Dogfish Head’s off-centered beverage releases AND a plethora of co-worker-told tales. The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures hits shelves and web stores nationwide on Tuesday, October 19.
Tröegs Releases Master of Pumpkins Brewed with Local Longneck Pumpkins

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of perennial favorite Master of Pumpkins. The once-a-year fall seasonal begins with Pennsylvania longneck pumpkins grown especially for Tröegs at nearby Strites Orchard. Longnecks are a hearty heirloom variety that taste similar to butternut squash and can weigh up to 20...
Woodchuck Hard Cider Celebrates 30th Anniversary

MIDDLEBURY, Vermont – Woodchuck Hard Cider, the brand that started the American cider revolution in 1991, celebrates its 30th anniversary this Fall. To mark the momentous occasion, the brand has unveiled a variety of initiatives. Woodchuck is pleased to announce that it has brought back several ‘Fan Favorite’ ciders from the last 30 years, all now available for sale online and across the United States. Woodchuck’s limited-edition ‘Fan Favorite’ releases include Blueberry, Dark & Dry 802 and Barrel Select.
SouthNorte Beer Releases Two New Sea-Inspired Innovations for Fall

SAN DIEGO, California – The fresh fall beers have arrived as the hot summer months come to an end. Inspired by the flavors of Mexico and authentically crafted in the U.S.A., award-winning brewery SouthNorte Beer Co. released two new innovations just in time for the fall season: Sea-Reina and Sea Chelada. Adding to SouthNorte’s authentic, flavorful beer selection, Sea-Reina and Sea Chelada deliver the ultimate crafted experience for beer aficionados.
Walmart Is Selling a 488-Piece Box of Hershey's Halloween Treats

Ever walk down the candy aisle before Halloween and just get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice? And then you find yourself asking, do the kids want something chocolatey or something fruity, and what do I want to nibble on between handing out candy to trick-or-treaters? There are so many questions and not enough answers. Unless, of course, you factor in the Hershey Chocolate & Sweets Treasure Box.
