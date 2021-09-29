Yuengling and Hershey’s Chocolate Porter Returns for the Third Year in a Row
POTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, announced the highly-anticipated return of its incredibly delicious beer collaboration with Hershey’s, America’s most beloved chocolate brand. The coveted Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available in bottles and on draft beginning late-September 2021, just in time to mark the official start of this year’s Halloween season.www.brewbound.com
