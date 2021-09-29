CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lakers Remain the Second Favorite To Win A Title Despite Aging Roster

Yes that's right, another read about the Lakers age. This time it's to say that Las Vegas oddsmakers still like the Lakers. They have the Lakers as the second favorites in Vegas odds, at +400.

Plenty has been said about the Lakers age ad nauseam, but to be fair there is a real concern regarding their collective age. the Lakers have five players on this year's roster over the age of 35. Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard. Nine of the Lakers roster players are over the age of 32. Youth is in fairly short supply for this Laker team, to a point.

Still, for the second time today I will say that age is just experienced repackaged. The real key is whether these role players off the bench will be able to give valuable minutes, to help with load management. Rest is going to be a key factor for some of these players, and valuable minutes from the bench crew will pay dividends.

The good news is that after an early first round exit last season, these Lakers are well rested. It's one way of seeing a negative as a positive. Vegas oddsmakers like the Lakers though, and as Russell Westbrook says: "why not?"

