CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google Lens and Search gets visual with magic context

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y90PR_0cC6eAzA00

Earlier this year Google showed quite a few features that’d be coming to Google Lens in the future – now would appear to be the time these features will start to be available to the public. Google described their future in intelligent information parsing with their Multitask Unified Model, or MUM. The first pair of features for Google Lens are about to be available to the public using MUM to search for answers with Google in new ways.

Images and text in one search

One feature enhances the way in which a second-tier search is initiated. Sort of like when you do a search with Google Images and seek similar-looking images, Google Lens will soon be able to not only show you results based on an example image, it’ll be able to expand your search.

Google showed an example of this expanded set of capabilities with an image of a shirt with a floral pattern. The user taps the Lens icon (Google Lens) and types “socks with this pattern”, and Google understands what’s being sought. This new search system uses a combination of image and text elements in a single query to get results.

Giving the user the option to combine images and text into a single search, Google says they are “making it easier to search visually and express your questions in more natural ways.”

Point-and-ask search

Another example of a more powerful set of search results Google is releasing soon comes with video results. Using Google Lens to photograph a broken bit of your bicycle and typing “how to fix” can now result in not only webpage results with tutorials, but specific moments in video clips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgWv3_0cC6eAzA00

This is the “point-and-ask” mode of searching, as Google describes it. Google also has plans to expand how video content is parsed, with “related topics in a video”. Google suggested this week that with MUM, they’re able to show “related topics that aren’t explicitly mentioned in the video.”

Google suggested that the “first version of this feature” (the video context bit) will roll out “in the coming weeks.” There’ll also be more visual enhancements to this system in the following months.

Things to Know

Google Search will soon show expanded results with a section called “Things to know.” With Things to know, Google uses their understanding of how people “typically explore” your topic of choice (your search terms). Take for example a search for “acrylic painting” – Google will show a Things to know section with titles like “step by step”, “how to clean”, and “styles” with links to articles, guides, and videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8K9F_0cC6eAzA00

Google will also include “refine this search” and “broaden this search” sections with suggestions aplenty. These pieces of the search equation will launch in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ii8ON_0cC6eAzA00

Launching today is a newly more vibrant looking set of search results. This new “visual results” system is designed to be more “browsable” than ever before, with expansive results from articles, images, video, and more with an emphasis on visual elements over text.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google says the most searched-for term on Bing is....Google

Users of Microsoft's search engine Bing are searching for “Google” more than any other search term according to a lawyer representing Google's parent company Alphabet in an EU antitrust case. As first reported by Bloomberg, lawyer and partner at the Brussels-based law firm Garrigues, Alfonso Lamadrid revealed that “Google” is...
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

Google Lens is coming to the Chrome browser on desktop

(Pocket-lint) - Google is making it easier for you to use Lens on all your devices. As part of a slate of updates announced on 29 September 2021, Google revealed that Lens will be available for Chrome on the desktop in the "coming months". The search giant tweeted a GIF showing how Lens will work in the desktop browser. You'll be able to rick-click on a website, then select search with Lens and highlight a portion of a page, and then you will get relevant results. This could be super handy if you want to identify a specific product, animal, or place.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Lens#Google Search#Google Images#Webpage#Mum
windowsreport.com

Google Chrome gets rounded context menus to match Windows 11

Oldtimer in the tech and science press, Claudiu is focused on whatever comes new from Microsoft. His abrupt interest in computers started when he saw the first Home Computer as a kid. However, his... Read more. Google Chrome will have rounded context menus to adapt to the new Windows 11...
COMPUTERS
Data Center Knowledge

Google Gets Fresh Complaint at EU Over Search Engine Tweaks

(Bloomberg) -- Google is on a collision course with advertisers and publishers who fired off a fresh antitrust complaint with the European Union in the run up to the U.S. tech giant’s court fight over a record $5 billion antitrust fine. Movement for an Open Web, an industry group, asked...
BUSINESS
9to5Google

Google Search adding even more site context to the ‘About this result’ panel

Earlier this year, Google Search started showing “About this result” to give people more context about a website before they click. At Search On 2021, the company announced three new sections that will appear in the panel. In addition to Wikipedia descriptions, index date, and an explanation for each link,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Searchengine Journal

Google MUM is Coming to Lens

Google announced that their next generation super algorithm MUM is coming to their Google Lens product. This fulfills the promise of MUM which allows a user to search not just with text but with images as well. This event will impact informational publishers and if more consumers use Google Lens...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Google Lens will soon search for words and images combined

Google is updating its visual search tool Google Lens with new AI-powered language features. The update will let users further narrow searches using text. So, for example, if you snap a photo of a paisley shirt in order to find similar items online using Google Lens, you can add the command “socks with this pattern” to specify the garments you’re looking for.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google announces big AI-enhanced improvements for Google Lens

At Google’s Search On event this year, the company announced a number of big improvements to Google Lens. These improvements are for iOS, Android, and even on desktop. Google Lens, Google’s AI-powered image recognition service, was rolled out to Android phones back in 2017 as a spiritual successor to Google Goggles. However, until this year, it remained exclusively available on mobile phones. Google Lens also got a Material You update only recently. These three improvements are all pretty big changes to the platform, particularly as Google introduces more and more AI-based enhancements.
SOFTWARE
9to5Google

Google Lens getting big MUM upgrade that lets you take a photo and ask questions about it

At I/O in May, Google announced Multitask Unified Model (MUM) as a big improvement to Search. MUM is now set to come to Google Lens “early next year.”. After taking a picture in Lens or analyzing an existing image/screenshot, swiping up will continue to show “Visual matches.” There will soon be a new “Add questions” button at the very top of the sheet that opens a very slick UI. These “Related searches” or any entered query let you refine the search.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Google Brings MUM To Search, Lens, Query Results In New Features

Google announced new applications for its Multitask Unified Model (MUM) technology, including multimodal search with Google Lens, Related topics in videos, and new search result features today during its virtual Search On event. These features will provide users with new ways to search and give marketers opportunities to expand on...
INTERNET
The Independent

Google announces redesign of Search engine with more pictures and extra context about results

Google has announced a new redesign of its search tools, making it more visual and adding in extra contextual information about its results.At its Search On event, the web giant also announced new features for Google Chrome and its Google Lens artificially-intelligent photo software.The main aesthetic change are visually browsable results, “for searches where you need inspiration” such as “pour painting ideas”, Google says, which will surface a series of pictures at the top of search results without having to navigate to the Images tab.It will also bring in more contextual information, rolled out over the coming months, with a...
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Google Shopping gains deeper integration with Lens to make finding things to buy more visual

During its ‘Search On 2021’ event, Google announced a number of important and innovative updates to its Search platform including the upcoming MUM integration which will make cross-referencing and mixing data types in a query more fluid. Ultimately, every step taken during these events and the development in between is done in an effort to make AI speak your language and not the other way around.
INTERNET
enplugged.com

People use Bing to search for Google more than anything: Google

According to a lawyer for Alphabet, Google’s parent company, “Google” is the most searched term on Microsoft’s own search engine Bing “by far.” According to Bloomberg, Google made this argument while trying to have the EU overturn its $5 billion antitrust fine, citing the statistic as proof that people use Google by choice rather than force.
INTERNET
New York Post

Ouch! Bing’s top search word is ‘Google,’ according to Google

Eat your heart out, Bing. As Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, made its case to appeal a $5 billion fine handed down by the European Union, a spokesperson for the company made an astonishing claim — that the most-searched word on Microsoft’s Bing search engine is, ironically, Google. “We have...
INTERNET
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy