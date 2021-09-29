Record Review: Sketch Pilot’s Handshakes with Dinosaurs

James Blake’s fifth album, Friends That Break Your Heart, has what he calls “a Ronseal title”. It’s all about the uneasy emotional terrain we find ourselves treading when friendships end. As he told The Independent last month: “The protocol for friendship ending isn’t really there… Unlike a romantic relationship, where you can basically say, ‘I’m just not happy, this isn’t right to me any more’, if you said that to a friend they’d be like, ‘What the f*** are you talking about? Just don’t text me!’”This subject matter is perfect for an artist who enjoys nudging his clever, melancholy electronica...

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO