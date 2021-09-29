CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Video Quick Take: Deloitte’s Beena Ammanath on AI, Data, and Analytics

hbr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeloitte’s Beena Ammanath on AI, Data, and Analytics. Welcome to the HBR Video Quick Take. I’m Todd Pruzan, senior editor for research and special projects at Harvard Business Review. And today I’m with Beena Ammanath, executive director of Deloitte AI Institute. Beena’s expertise spans e-commerce, finance, marketing, telecom, retail, and software products with companies like HPE, GE, Thomson Reuters, British Telecom, Bank of America, E-Trade, and a number of Silicon Valley startups. She’s also the founder of the nonprofit Humans for AI. Beena, thanks so much for joining us today.

hbr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Data Analytics Bootcamp

According to Burning Glass, employment is expected to jump 21.5 percent over the next 10 years. One position in high demand is data analyst jobs. Virginia Tech and Fullstack Academy launched a data analytics skills training boot camp that will last 26 weeks. The program is designed for beginners, requiring no previous tech background. Students will learn SQL, Python and data visualizations to earn the most in-demand certifications such as Tableau and AWS. Living Local Host, Kianna Price learned more about this program.
COMPUTERS
hypepotamus.com

Influencing Through Data Analytics

Consumers are constantly influenced through digital media, social media, advertisements and more. It’s no secret that with the rise of social media, influencer culture quickly became one of the top industries. The authentic, trustworthy, word-of-mouth power of influencers is unmatched. During this session, we’ll uncover the ways influencers connect with...
SOCIAL MEDIA
cheddar.com

Data Analytics Platform Amplitude Goes Public

Data analytics company Amplitude has gone public via a direct listing on the Nasdaq. Valued at more than $4 billion, Amplitude works with brands to enhance their digital products. Amplitude CEO and co-founder Spenser Skates joined Cheddar to discuss his opinion on traditional IPOs vs. direct listings, and how the company plans to expand in the future.
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Audio Quick Take: KPMG’s Emily Frolick on The Trusted Imperative

KPMG’s Emily Frolick on The Trusted Imperative: A Dynamic Approach to Risk and Regulation for the Digital Age. Building trust enhances enterprise value and secures stakeholders’ confidence. It also fosters growth and innovation, improves performance, and helps you manage change. To thrive in today’s complex business environments—and keep pace with rapid transformation in the digital era—you need a dynamic approach to risk and regulation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehousing#Ai#Big Data#Data Analytics#Harvard Business Review#Deloitte Ai Institute#Hpe#Ge#Thomson Reuters#British Telecom#Bank Of America
VentureBeat

How to get AI analytics right

Enterprises of all sizes and across virtually all markets are scrambling to augment their analytics capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI) in the hopes of gaining a competitive advantage in a challenging post-pandemic economy. Plenty of anecdotal evidence points to AI’s ability to improve analytics, but there seems to be less...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

How to join the connected world with data and AI

The past year demonstrated the power of digital to overcome the challenges seen in the physical world. When customer relationships were threatened by pandemic restrictions, many firms stepped outside their comfort zones to respond with new virtual experiences, services, and conveniences to maintain or even grow those vital customer relationships.
CELL PHONES
Credit Union Times

New Filene Research Focused on CUs & Data Analytics

Filene Research Institute launched what could be a first for the credit union industry – a study on credit unions’ data analytics practices. What is being billed as the “Data Analytics Readiness Assessment,” the Madison, Wis.-based think tank announced on Tuesday a system-wide effort to survey credit unions and study data analytics practices to help measure the readiness and maturity of the industry’s business intelligence capabilities.
ECONOMY
itprotoday.com

HPE GreenLake Adds Analytics and Data Protection Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has strengthened its GreenLake cloud platform with two new services: unified analytics, and data backup and disaster recovery. The company on Tuesday announced HPE GreenLake for analytics, which enables enterprises to unify, modernize and analyze all their data everywhere it’s stored, from the edge to the cloud. HPE also introduced two data-protection as-a-service offerings to provide enterprises with ransomware protection and fast data backup and recovery services.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
pennbizreport.com

Pharmaceutical provider purchases data analytics company

MMIT/Evaluate, a global pharma commercial intelligence provider, recently purchased Panalgo, a healthcare data analytics company that serves many of the largest biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research organizations around the globe for an undisclosed amount. The purchase will allow MMIT/Evaluate to change the process of bringing drugs to market. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
siliconangle.com

HPE’s GreenLake unifies data platforms from edge to cloud to advance next-gen analytics

While data has become the heart of digital transformation in every industry, significant challenges remain for organizations to successfully execute data-first initiatives. The problems include being stuck with legacy analytics platforms and not being able to orchestrate analytics among hybrid environments. To help enterprises that still struggle to modernize and...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

CIO Think Tank: Data and analytics at scale

In July and August 2021, CIO held three virtual CIO Think Tank discussions that brought together 31 IT leaders to unpack one of the most important issues in enterprise technology today: maximizing the utility of data collected through multiple channels. The goal of these discussions was to identify key challenges...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

Data Accuracy Isn’t the Answer to Your Analytics Problem

Last weekend at a neighborhood block party, I found myself standing in the middle of a group of 3-6-year-olds when one remarked “You are tall!” Standing next to a bunch of elementary and pre-school aged kids, I was the tallest person. This little boy’s statement was perfectly accurate. But as...
COMPUTERS
aibusiness.com

India’s Analytics Vidhya plans to train 500,000 AI professionals in five years

Thanks to a $5.5m cash injection by AI specialist Fractal Analytics. Indian data science education firm Analytics Vidhya has secured a $5.5 million investment from Fractal Analytics. The funds are going towards the company’s plans to train half a million full-stack AI professionals in five years. "Companies are facing a...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AI Predictive Analytics Platform AimeLytics Rolled out Worldwide

Applies Multimodal AI technologies to predictive analytics to achieve higher performance. Aimesoft, a top provider of Multimodal AI products and solutions, has released its predictive analytics platform AimeLytics to the global market. AimeLytics makes Multimodal AI-based predictive data analytics easier with higher performance.predictive. Marketing Technology News: Checkout.com Continues Executive Expansion...
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Data and analytics for accounting professionals

The profession is changing with the increase in data and data analysis tools. The accounting profession skill set is evolving to accommodate this growth. Learn to apply the business analytics cycle to identify questions, identify and prepare data, perform analyses, and communicate results. Mike Brown, Senior National Instructor with Becker...
ECONOMY
comptia.org

How to Leverage AI to Get the Most from Your Company’s Data

As the pace of change continues to accelerate, there is a divergence between organizations that successfully leverage their data as a strategic asset and those that don’t. A 2019 The Wall Street Journal article highlighted that most corporate executives felt their AI efforts would be hindered by poor data quality.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

KX, Telit Partner to Deliver AI-based Industrial Analytics Platform

KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, this week announced that it has partnered with Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), to deliver an end-to-end, enterprise-grade industrial analytics platform that combines KX’s real-time performance streaming analytics capabilities with Telit’s deviceWISE Industrial IoT platform. The partnership...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

IDG’s CIO Think Tank Report Delivers Deep Insights into the Data Strategies & Analytics Challenges of Top Enterprise Companies

More than 30 IT leaders convene with IDG, IDC and HPE to discuss capturing real value from corporate data, scaling analytics, and more. IDG Communications, the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company, releases the CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report on Data and Analytics at Scale. The groundbreaking editorial white paper is based on in-depth conversations with more than 30 IT executives who convened as part of IDG’s CIO Think Tank program, supported by our exclusive partner HPE.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Expansion of ESG Data and Analytics Emphasizes This ETF

Not too long ago, it was difficult to obtain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing data, but now it’s available in spades. Not only is broad-based data on ESG available, data analysts can slice and dice the sector to obtain niche data. This includes data that relates specifically to climate control.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy