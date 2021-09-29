Video Quick Take: Deloitte’s Beena Ammanath on AI, Data, and Analytics

According to Burning Glass, employment is expected to jump 21.5 percent over the next 10 years. One position in high demand is data analyst jobs. Virginia Tech and Fullstack Academy launched a data analytics skills training boot camp that will last 26 weeks. The program is designed for beginners, requiring no previous tech background. Students will learn SQL, Python and data visualizations to earn the most in-demand certifications such as Tableau and AWS. Living Local Host, Kianna Price learned more about this program.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO