Triad jobless rate slides again in August; more counties drop below 5% full-employment threshold
The August employment report for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina provided another mixed-bag perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery. The N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that eight of the region’s 14 counties had an August jobless rate below that of March 2020, which was the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.journalnow.com
