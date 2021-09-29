CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Alabama House approves prison plan using virus funds

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30E81D_0cC6af0j00

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday headed toward swift approval of a prison construction package that would tap $400 million of the state’s pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups.

The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion construction plan and 75-25 to use $400 million from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars to help pay for the construction. The votes came after Republicans who hold a lopsided majority in the Alabama Legislature, voted to cut off debate. The bills now move to the Alabama Senate.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP legislative leaders touted the construction plan as a partial solution to the state's longstanding problems in corrections that led the U.S. Department of Justice to sue the state last year. The proposal brought sharp criticism from state Democrats who argued it will not remedy the prison problems and said the state has needs in health care and education that could be helped by the $400 million.

“I'm thinking about families, and how this money was supposed to be an additional injection of resources into the community. All of these folks that have been hurting, and we're using this $400 million to build prisons,” said Democratic Rep. Merika Coleman of Pleasant Grove.

Ivey and Republican legislative leaders have argued that the plan is appropriate because the American Rescue Plan says states can use some of the funds to replace revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain services.

“We are talking about human beings and their lives," said House Speaker McCutcheon, apparently referencing the people who live and work in dilapidated and dangerous state prisons. "This money is well-spent. It is something that needs to be fixed."

The lone Democrat in Alabama’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell wrote on Twitter that she is disturbed her state is using the pandemic money for prisons, “especially as the virus rages in our state.”

“To be clear, the current state of the Alabama prison system is abhorrent, but the use of COVID-19 relief funds to pay for decades of neglect is simply unacceptable,” she said.

The Department of Justice last year sued Alabama, saying male inmates in the state live in prisons “riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence."

In a 2019 report that preceded the lawsuit, the DOJ made it clear that new prisons alone will not solve the problems. Federal officials wrote that dilapidated conditions were a contributing factor to what it called unconstitutional conditions but emphasized that, “new facilities alone will not resolve the contributing factors to the overall unconstitutional condition of ... prisons, such as understaffing, culture, management deficiencies, corruption, policies, training, non-existent investigations, violence, illicit drugs, and sexual abuse.”

Alabama Democratic Party chair and state Rep. Chris England said the prison plan being proposed would not translate into a better system.

“We will still be overcrowded. We will still be understaffed. We will still be under-resourced. And if our current commissioner is somehow still working, we will still be mismanaged,” England said.

Republican Rep. Steve Clouse of Ozark said new modern prisons — in which prisoners would be housed in cell blocks instead of large dormitories with rows of bunks — would be a “foundation” for improving the system.

“It's a piece of the puzzle. It's a big piece,” Clouse said.

The Alabama prison construction proposal calls for at least three new prisons: one with at least 4,000 beds in Elmore County with enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs; a second of the same size in Escambia County; and a women’s prison — as well as renovations to existing facilities. Six prisons would close.

The package of bills also includes a retroactive sentencing change that could allow up to 700 nonviolent inmates to seek shorter sentences, and a proposal to buy an empty private prison and use it for rehabilitation programs.

Outside the Alabama Statehouse, about 40 people, including some parents of inmates, protested the plan and the use of pandemic funds. Carrying a banner that read, “Stop the Spending Spree," the group said Alabama had other needs in medical care and education.

“All they want is to build these prisons. They don't care about reform,” said Sandy Ray, whose son died in a state prison in 2019 following a confrontation with officers.

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Ivey defends use of virus funds for prisons, bills advance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is defending her state’s plan to use pandemic relief funds to build new prisons. Ivey said the expenditure is both allowed and needed. The Republican governor issued the statement in response to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman urging Treasury to block the expenditure.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Steve Clouse
Person
Terri Sewell
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Prison#Alabama Democratic Party#Alabama House#Republicans#The Alabama Legislature#The Alabama Senate#Gop#Democrats#Democratic#Pleasant Grove#The American Rescue Plan#Twitter
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida COVID Death Toll Approaches That of Vietnam War, Governor DeSantis is More Concerned Over Texas Border Crisis

On October 3rd, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox TV to talk about the seriousness of the border crisis and the surging numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the USA illegally. As he shared his views on Twitter, commentators were quick to point out that at this point his concerns seem irrelevant given that his state itself doesn't have any international borders.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Bill To Expand Voting Rights

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would permanently write into Massachusetts law early voting options that were temporarily adopted during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was approved overwhelmingly Wednesday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration and make other changes to the commonwealth’s election...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CBS News

Whistleblower claims Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel were improperly paid bonuses reserved for criminal investigators

A whistleblower is accusing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of fraud, waste and abuse. CBS News was told the alleged practice could potentially involve hundreds of millions of tax dollars across multiple federal agencies. The whistleblower said some in administrative jobs at the agency were paid a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Missouri Independent

Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection

Missouri carried out the death sentence of Ernest Johnson Tuesday evening, ending his life with an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson’s case drew national attention in recent weeks, with a range of public figures — from former Gov. Bob Holden to Pope Francis — urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson […] The post Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy