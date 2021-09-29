Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run 5K & 10K

Jimmie Hale Mission’s Rescue Run – 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run. Join us for the 2nd Annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run! On October 9th, 2021, join us as we proceed through the charming community Homewood, starting and finishing on 29th Avenue South between 18th St. S. & 19th St. S. Race attendees will receive a high-quality race t-shirt & swag bag filled with goodies. After the race, we will provide post-race food items along with water and sports drink. We will be highlighting Homewood restaurant and business specials. You can stick around for Awards or we will mail your award to you after the event.