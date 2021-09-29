CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run 5K & 10K

 7 days ago

Jimmie Hale Mission’s Rescue Run – 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run. Join us for the 2nd Annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run! On October 9th, 2021, join us as we proceed through the charming community Homewood, starting and finishing on 29th Avenue South between 18th St. S. & 19th St. S. Race attendees will receive a high-quality race t-shirt & swag bag filled with goodies. After the race, we will provide post-race food items along with water and sports drink. We will be highlighting Homewood restaurant and business specials. You can stick around for Awards or we will mail your award to you after the event.

NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
