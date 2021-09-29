Birmingham Walking Tour

Do you love the city of Birmingham and want to learn more about it? If yes, then the Birmingham Walking Tours are for you! For over a decade, Vulcan Park & Museum has created educational, fun tours that explore the architectural beauty and history of the city. Led by historians and architects, our tours reveal the places and people that define Birmingham. Tours are offered on select Saturdays and Sundays from March to November. See below for the full list of tours and registration information. These tours are generously supported by The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield, Spire and Protective Life Corporation.