CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

So, What Was ‘Rolling Stone’ Thinking When We Made Our New 500 Greatest Songs List?

By Brian Hiatt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x47fg_0cC6aENE00

Rolling Stone’s brand-new list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time got the whole world talking (including Carson Daly, who was super-mad about a perceived lack of classic rock). On the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we begin what will become a multi-part discussion of the list.

Brittany Spanos, Rob Sheffield and Jon Dolan join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which explains some of the logistics behind the list (it was assembled via a vote by over 250 people!), and delves into the reaction to it, digs into its differences from the 2004 version, before going song by song through the top 20.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle,  Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Does Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Songs’ list get it right?

Jim Ryan, music and entertainment writer for Forbes, joins John Landecker to discuss Rolling Stone’s latest iteration of their ‘500 Greatest Songs of All Time’ list. They look at which songs they got right and wrong, and which songs are missing.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Neil Young
Person
Sebastian Bach
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Donald Fagen
Person
John Legend
Person
Questlove
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Stephen Malkmus
Person
Scott Weiland
Person
Halsey
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Bob Seger
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Jess Johns, ‘Flicker (Burn)’

As Adelaide’s Jess Johns gears up to release her self-titled EP, the stunning artist has given fans another taste of what’s to come by way of new single, “Flicker (Burn)”. Having been a staple of the South Australian music scene for years thanks to her involvement in bands such as...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Underrated Lindsey Buckingham: Most Overlooked Song From Each LP

There’s an argument to be made that all of Lindsey Buckingham’s songs are underrated. Even within Fleetwood Mac the spotlight is frequently yielded to Stevie Nicks. While everyone can hum along to the familiar favorites (“Go Your Own Way,” “Holiday Road,” “Trouble”), the singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer has a tremendous back catalog that deserves to be explored.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

The 21st season of NBC’s “The Voice” kicked off in September 2021 with new coach Ariana Grande joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Carson Daly returned as host, and the live studio audience was welcomed back for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Six blind auditions episodes aired between September 20 and October 5, in which all of the coaches filled up their 12-person teams. Next up are the Battles, then the Knockouts (with Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran), followed by the live shows. Scroll down for “The Voice” schedule for Season 21. When are the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Stone Music Now#National#Zombies
Rolling Stone

Hear Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ New Original Track ‘High and Lonesome’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have shared their new single “High and Lonesome” from the upcoming collaborative album Raise the Roof, the duo’s first album together in 14 years. While Raise the Roof is predominately filled with Plant and Krauss’ covers of songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, the Everly Brothers, and Bert Jansch, “High and Lonesome” marks the LP’s lone original track, with Plant co-writing it alongside T-Bone Burnett, who also produced the album; Burnett was also producer on Plant and Krauss’ previous album, 2007’s Raising Sand. Raise the Roof features an all-star lineup including drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch,...
MUSIC
WNCY

Through the “hard times” and “the greatest times,” Lady A believes in ‘What a Song Can Do’

Lady A‘s uptempo hit, “Like a Lady,” has been one of country music’s stand-out, feel-good songs of the summer. It’s the first release from the trio’s seven-track What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) collection, which came out in June. But when Lady A’s full-length eighth album arrives next month, we’ll get a better look at what Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have been feeling, amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversy over their name change.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

How Leah Remini Really Feels About John Travolta

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Leah Remini has become one of the most outspoken actors in Hollywood. She famously left the Church of Scientology in July 2013, per Biography, and has spent nearly a decade warning the public and fellow celebrities about the dangers of the group. Remini gave multiple interviews on the topic after her departure, wrote a memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and produced an Emmy-winning series with A&E called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." When the series ended after three seasons, Remini continued her advocacy work and started a podcast with former Scientologist, Mike Rinder, called "Scientology: Fair Game."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy