Chicago may not be as famous for its Indian food as it is for its pizza, yet delicious Indian eateries can be found all over the city. Many of them are in what is known as Little India, a stretch along Devon Avenue. However, there are many other great places to choose from beyond that area. So, here are 5 of the best South Asian restaurants in Chicago. Indulge in chipotle-style eateries or authentic and culturally inspired restaurants spread across the city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO