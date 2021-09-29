The Best Bars in Halkidiki, Greece
Bohemian beach clubs and coastal cocktail spots form a satiating string of drinking dens along this mainland region of northern Greece. The Halkidiki region of northern Greece – spread over the three peninsulas of Kassandra, Sithonia and monastery-laced Athos – is said to resemble the trident of sea god Poseidon. You’ll find its best bars in the coastal resorts on Sithonia and Kassandra; our favourites range from smart cocktail joints to prime promenade perches for a sip of local wine.theculturetrip.com
