CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Thousands Of Louisiana Residents Still Without Power After Hurricane Ida

By Mikey O
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One month after Hurricane Ida's landfall thousands of SELA residents are still without power. Since Ida's landfall, Entergy has restored electricity for over 800,000 residents in Southeast Louisiana. However, thousands still remain without power in certain areas in the region. Entergy had projected that all power would be active in SELA by today, but roughly 6,000 customers are still waiting on their service to be restored.

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Delta, LA
City
Ida, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Safest Cities In Louisiana For 2021

If you live in Louisiana, have you ever wondered what is the safest city in Louisiana to live in? Safewise.com has released a list of the 10 safest cities in Louisiana to live in. The list is compiled by using a few factors like property crimes, violent crimes, crime rate,...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles FD Station Shown Leaking Inside During Rain

Over a year after Hurricanes Laura and Delta, most of SWLA is still living in conditions that we wouldn't want to be in. Some of us are still living with family, others living in campers in the front yard while waiting on contractors, supplies, and insurance claims. These types of living situations are not only physically exhausting to deal with, but mentally exhausting as well.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Officials Explain Delay in Sports Wagering Roll Out

A lot of sports fans in Louisiana who like to put their money where their mouths are have been anxiously awaiting Louisiana's next step into the world of sports wagering. Voters in most of Louisiana's parishes approved sports wagering a year or so ago and now we are just waiting on the state to get its act together so we can all go drop a dollar or two on our favorite teams.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Offering Mortgage, Rental, And Water Assistance To Residents

The City of Lake Charles has teamed up with Project Build A Future and the Catholic Charities to offer monetary assistance to Lake Charles residents. These programs use funds that were sent to the city from the 2020 CARES Act. Lake Charles has partnered with the Catholic Charities to offer a rental assistance program and Project Build A Future will help the city administrate the mortgage assistance program. Both programs will provide much needed help for low to moderate income families in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ike#Hurricane Ida#Sela#Terrebonne Parishes#Jefferson Parish#Lafourche Parish#Zeta
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana Mask Mandate

During his press conference yesterday, Louisiana Governor Edwards announced that the indoor mask mandate for Louisiana will be extended for another month, at least until October 27. The mandate was put in place on August 4 of this year, with Edwards citing that only 37% of Louisiana residents had been vaccinated at the time and the rate of COVID-19 infection was increasing.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Explosion At Westlake Chemical Injures Five People

Overnight in Westlake, Louisiana there was an explosion at the Westlake Chemical plant. According to State Police Trooper Derek Senegal, five people were injured in the explosion. Louisiana State Police Troop D says the people that were injured were five contracted employees. All that were injured were taken to a...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Hurricane Center Monitoring a Hurricane and 3 Other Trouble Spots

This past weekend while most of us were enjoying a taste of cooler fall temperatures the weather in the tropical Atlantic Basin continued to be not so welcoming. Already Hurricane Season 2021 has produced 18 named systems, including a current hurricane named Sam. And it doesn't look as if the hurricane season has any plans on slowing down, at least any time soon.
ENVIRONMENT
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge To Remain Closed For Full Inspection

UPDATE(1:30 pm): Westbound lane of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge is now open. The eastbound side is still closed to traffic. In an update on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge closure, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that it will remain closed till further notice. The bridge was compromised after an 18-wheeler caught fire. The blaze occurred Wednesday, Sept. 22, when the driver of the semi overcorrected to avoid hitting two cars. As previously reported on Gator 99.5, the driver of the rig started to merge into the passing lane, when he realized two vehicles were already there. So, he tried to merge back to the left lane but overcorrected, flipped his truck and it caught fire.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

I-10 West Bound N. Lakeshore Drive Ramp Now Open

After last night's accident on the I-10 east lanes of the bridge, the DOTD has been working to inspect the bridge to ensure that it is still safe to travel one. Traffic since last night has been backed up for miles and was made worse this morning with travelers having to use 210 to travel. Currently, traffic is backed up from both splits along 210 westbound, but that should change soon.
TRAFFIC
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
621
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy