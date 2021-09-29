Thousands Of Louisiana Residents Still Without Power After Hurricane Ida

UPDATE(1:30 pm): Westbound lane of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge is now open. The eastbound side is still closed to traffic. In an update on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge closure, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that it will remain closed till further notice. The bridge was compromised after an 18-wheeler caught fire. The blaze occurred Wednesday, Sept. 22, when the driver of the semi overcorrected to avoid hitting two cars. As previously reported on Gator 99.5, the driver of the rig started to merge into the passing lane, when he realized two vehicles were already there. So, he tried to merge back to the left lane but overcorrected, flipped his truck and it caught fire.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO