Marriott revamps its free breakfasts to address new concerns
Detecting a shift in travelers’ breakfast preferences, Marriott is revamping the complimentary a.m. spreads offered by four of its moderately priced lodging chains. The hotel giant learned from its research that consumers have a strong preference in the morning for quality ingredients; accommodation of their personal dietary preferences; and menus that reflect a commitment to sustainability and humane farming practices.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
