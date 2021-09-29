CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott revamps its free breakfasts to address new concerns

By Peter Romeo
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetecting a shift in travelers’ breakfast preferences, Marriott is revamping the complimentary a.m. spreads offered by four of its moderately priced lodging chains. The hotel giant learned from its research that consumers have a strong preference in the morning for quality ingredients; accommodation of their personal dietary preferences; and menus that reflect a commitment to sustainability and humane farming practices.

