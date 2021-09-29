Marriott revamps its free breakfasts to address new concerns

Marriott International has not been twiddling its thumbs as the pandemic has been ongoing. With their market leadership in South Asia, especially in India, where over 135 Marriott hotels and resorts already operate, the hospitality major has been working hard to sign up new properties which should be opening up in the coming times. Marriott International has signed 22 new hotel agreements in South Asia – comprising India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal – in the past 18 months, expecting to add more than 2,700 rooms to its portfolio. Here is an update on all the new Marriott properties coming up.

INDIA ・ 8 DAYS AGO