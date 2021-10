I like to know what professional eaters truly love to eat. I’ll gladly watch Padma Lakshmi eat her way across America or Anthony Bourdain explain the world through food, but it’s when I learn what those people eat away from the camera that I tend to focus on an item and associate it with them. Bourdain went to a lot of places, but there’s something about his childhood hot dog stand in New Jersey, Hiram’s, that sticks out to me most of all his journeys. One day I’d like to make sole meunière because Julia Child was obsessed with it. David Chang literally weeps trying the chicken at Tokyo’s Masakichi, so when I visited Japan, I had to go there. I didn’t weep, but I was close. The chicken was excellent.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO