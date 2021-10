While there are stars in their 90s who say they have no plans to retire, other actors have been more than happy to step away from the business to enjoy their later years. In 2004, Gene Hackman retired from acting at age 74, following a career that spanned more than 40 years. The star had a good reason for throwing in the towel since it was related to his health, and he went on to spend his time devoted to another pursuit. Read on to see what he had to say in a recent, rare interview and to learn more about 91-year-old Hackman's decision to stop acting for good.

