Jack Ciattarelli Wins Big

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — There was some encouraging news coming out of New Jersey Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy announced COVID-19 transmission rates continue to drop in the Garden State. The state is still seeing cases of in-school transmission. So far this year more than 300 students and 60 staff members have been impacted by outbreaks in districts throughout the state. Officials issued a new directive on Wednesday. “Requiring all students to report data to them on a weekly basis, this reporting will give us a more complete picture of the cases and vaccination rates among students and staff,” Murphy said. The governor’s executive order requiring all school staff to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID testing goes into effect on Oct. 18. It applies to bus drivers as well.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO