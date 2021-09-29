Jack Ciattarelli Wins Big

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCOVID19, debate, GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, Phil Murphy. Trenton NJ, the Tuesday night debate was a big fail for Governor Murphy . GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli looked prepared and focused while the governor stuck to his well worn failed silly bromides . The governor seemed a bit rattled ,looking for an anti Trump sound bite double down on the usual failed promises on how the state is helping minorities and working families . Governor Murphy also failed to take ownership of his disastrous COVID policy . New Jersey’s COVID Response was among the Very Worst in the country.

