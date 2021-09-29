CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook returns to practice; tackle Christian Darrisaw a full participant

By Chris Tomasson
Pioneer Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings running back Dalvin Cook returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s game against Seattle because of an ankle injury and rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw was a full participant for the first time this season after being hampered by a groin injury. Cook was hurt...

NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Thursday Update On Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are going to try and do everything they can to avoid an 0-3 start to the season this Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, they may have to try and do so without star running back Dalvin Cook. Cook missed practice on Thursday. It’s the second straight...
NFL
Pioneer Press

After shaky showing against Browns, Vikings’ offensive line seeks to ‘put a better product out there’

The Cleveland Browns had seven fewer sacks on Sunday than in their previous game, but that hardly mattered. They still harassed Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins all afternoon. After getting nine sacks in Week 3 against Chicago, the Browns had two in their 14-7 victory over Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. But they pressured Cousins 22 times, according to Pro Football Focus, and that was the difference in the game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Should practice this week

Cook (ankle) will get some work in during Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Cook looks like he'll be a limited participant after playing through an ankle sprain in the Week 2 loss to Arizona. He finished with 148 total yards on a 77 percent snap share, but only 35 of those yards came in the second half. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suggested Wednesday that the team won't ease up on Cook's workload, assuming the running back is able to play Sunday against Seattle. If there's a setback, Alexander Mattison is next in line for the starting job and lead role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Held out Wednesday

Cook (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Prior to the session, head coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook would get in some reps Wednesday, but it didn't translate to any individual or team work. Cook was visibly banged up in the second half of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona, and Zimmer noted afterward that the running back was dealing with a sprained ankle. The Injury is keeping Cook out of drills so far this week, but he has two more opportunities to get back on the field and prove his health ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. If Cook were to miss any time or be limited, Alexander Mattison is the next man on the depth chart, with Ameer Abdullah and A.J. Rose candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
Xavier Woods
Person
Kris Boyd
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook remains out of practice

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook sat out practice again Thursday. He has an ankle injury, having played through it during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He played 47 of 61 offensive snaps. Cook said Wednesday he was “good” to go for the Week 3 game against the Seahawks. “Dalvin’s a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable against Seattle

Cook (ankle) did some work in practice Friday but is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against Seattle. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Cook is the type of player who could play after not practicing all week, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
NFL
#American Football
chatsports.com

Dalvin Cook Injury: Vikings RB reportedly ‘unlikely’ to play vs. Seahawks

Heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook isn’t expected to play. When the week first began, it seemed like there was a good chance that Dalvin Cook would suit up for the Minnesota Vikings in their big Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

Tackle Brandon Shell out for Seahawks, Jamarco Jones in. Vikings’ Dalvin Cook questionable

The Seahawks will be without their underappreciated right tackle against one of the league more dangerous pass rushers. And the Vikings officially say do-it-all running back Dalvin Cook is iffy to play. Sunday’s Seattle-Minnesota game in Minneapolis will have some pregame intrigue. The Vikings list Cook, their two-time Pro Bowl...
NFL
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook questionable for Sunday, LB Anthony Barr out, CB Harrison Hand off COVID list

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, bothered by an ankle injury, was listed as questionable on Friday for Sunday’s game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook sat out practices on Wednesday and Thursday with the injury suffered in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona. During the 20 minutes of practice open to the media on Friday indoors at the TCO Performance Center, Cook went through stretching and then left the field with his helmet in his hand. However, Vikings Mike Zimmer said afterward that Cook did end up doing “some” work in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Not playing Sunday

Cook (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. Last Sunday at Arizona, Cook powered through an injury, coming off and on the field throughout the second half. Afterward, coach Mike Zimmer noted that Cook dealt with a sprained ankle down the stretch, and the issue didn't allow him to practice during Week 3 prep, despite Zimmer relaying the running back "did some" work Friday, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Cook's availability took a turn for the worse as the weekend went on, with his questionable designation clearly an optimistic call from the team, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning he wasn't expected to suit up. With Cook's DNP now confirmed, Minnesota will turn to Alexander Mattison to lead the backfield, while Ameer Abdullah and fullback C.J. Ham are available for any reps that linger.
NFL
fox9.com

Despite ankle injury, Vikings will rely on RB Dalvin Cook

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings and their fan base held their collective breath the two times Dalvin Cook went down injured in Sunday’s 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals. Cook first went down in the second quarter, laying on the field and grabbing his shoulder. He was able to get...
NFL

