Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that — for now — are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections.

