Presidential Election

'On the edge of a razor': Youngkin tests new Trump playbook

By STEVE PEOPLES, SARAH RANKIN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Glenn Youngkin needs Donald Trump. He just doesn't want to say the name. On the debate stage Tuesday night, the Republican candidate in Virginia's governor's race repeatedly sidestepped comparisons to the former president. Youngkin avoided Trump's most aggressive talking points on election fraud, border security and critical race theory. He also tried to dodge a question about whether he would support another Trump presidential bid, though Youngkin ultimately said he would.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

