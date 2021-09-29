'On the edge of a razor': Youngkin tests new Trump playbook

The so-called “audit” of Arizona’s presidential election results wound up adding to Joe Biden’s margin of victory there. But that doesn’t matter to Eric Greitens. The former governor is once again taking his campaign for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat to Arizona, chasing the ghosts of election fraud conspiracies that have been discredited time and again. […] The post Eric Greitens heading to Arizona once again to tout election fraud conspiracies appeared first on Missouri Independent.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO