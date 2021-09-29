Teen charged with murder in his twin sister's stabbing death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in west Harris County, and her twin brother has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

When deputies arrived, they found Benjamin Elliott in one of the bedrooms, giving CPR to his twin sister Meghan Elliott, who had several stab wounds to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities told ABC13 it's still not clear what led to the teen girl's stabbing.

The twins' parents were asleep inside the home at the time, according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with the homicide unit.

The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing has been recovered. The investigation revealed that Benjamin called 911 and told call takers he had stabbed his sister.

Benjamin was detained at the scene and questioned. Later Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced Benjamin was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.