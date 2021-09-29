Toledoan gets 25 years in federal prison for narcotics distribution

A Toledo man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for his February convictions on charges of distributing illegal narcotics.

Robert Escobar, 51, had pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance that stemmed from a federal informant’s controlled buys of substances later determined to contain cocaine and a heroin-fentanyl mixture.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary handed down his sentence Thursday.

Escobar was arrested in October, 2019, after federal agents raided and searched four different residences associated with him and seized almost 8 kilograms of drug mixtures, packaging materials, and “narcotics proceeds” from all four, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. At one location, investigators also confiscated 21 empty kilogram packages, blenders, scales, a vacuum sealer, cutting agents, and a respirator, authorities said.

Escobar had previously been convicted in 2001 of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. That prior conviction resulted in harsher penalties this time, the Justice Department said.