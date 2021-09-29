CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledoan gets 25 years in federal prison for narcotics distribution

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uLFx_0cC6QPY300

A Toledo man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for his February convictions on charges of distributing illegal narcotics.

Robert Escobar, 51, had pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance that stemmed from a federal informant’s controlled buys of substances later determined to contain cocaine and a heroin-fentanyl mixture.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary handed down his sentence Thursday.

Escobar was arrested in October, 2019, after federal agents raided and searched four different residences associated with him and seized almost 8 kilograms of drug mixtures, packaging materials, and “narcotics proceeds” from all four, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. At one location, investigators also confiscated 21 empty kilogram packages, blenders, scales, a vacuum sealer, cutting agents, and a respirator, authorities said.

Escobar had previously been convicted in 2001 of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. That prior conviction resulted in harsher penalties this time, the Justice Department said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Coroner identifies latest homicide victim

A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting Monday evening in East Toledo. Ryan Zam, who was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, died of a gunshot wound to the back and the death is a homicide, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office declared Tuesday after an autopsy.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Blade

161 'johns' caught in statewide sting

COLUMBUS — In the first statewide sting targeting the “johns” buying sex since Ohio enacted tougher human trafficking penalties, 161 people, including nine in Toledo, were arrested over the last few days. Three of those statewide believed they were soliciting a minor, Attorney General Dave Yost said Monday. “If there...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Several shot in weekend incidents

Several people were injured in unrelated shooting incidents over the weekend in Toledo. A person who showed up at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, on Sunday afternoon was treated for a gunshot wound in the hand. Police said the 16-year-old victim, Terrence Dabner, of the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue, said he was robbed but did not give police a location or details of the incident.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy