Richard Sherman was released by the San Francisco 49ers in February of this year and has yet to be picked up by any other teams. In the months since, he has been embroiled in a variety of unfortunate legal entanglements. The combination of that, him being 33 years old and the fact that he was coming off the least productive season of his pro career made him something of an unappetizing acquisition in the eyes of most front offices.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO