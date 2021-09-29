A Deaf Man Who Couldn't Hear Police Commands Was Tased And Spent 4 Months In Jail

When Brady Mistic drove into the parking lot of a Colorado laundromat one day in September 2019, he thought he was about to run a routine errand. But moments after exiting his car, Mistic was blinded by the lights of a parked police cruiser. Two Idaho Springs police officers began shouting commands at Mistic, who was 24 at the time. One officer threw him to the ground, and the other stunned Mistic with her Taser, according to a new federal lawsuit.