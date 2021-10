As Halloween approaches, let’s take a look at some of El Paso’s most haunted places, sure enough, to scare up a ghost or two. It's no secret that El Paso is a hotbed of paranormal activity. I often joke that El Paso should be nicknamed The Old Haunted City By the Rio Grande because it's true. El Paso has so many haunted places, from schools and restaurants all across the city to old fire stations to dozens of buildings downtown, where you can come across ghostly apparitions that will scare the living daylights out of just about anyone.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO