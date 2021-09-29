CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate blocks bill to suspend debt limit, avert government shutdown that may delay Social Security

By Erika Giovanetti
q13fox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans voted unanimously on Monday to block a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022, with the deadline for funding the federal government just days away. Unless Democrats find a way to address the debt limit, the government will shut down and be unable to meet...

AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS

