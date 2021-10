When the Boston Bruins lost David Krejci during the offseason, the team was immediately tasked with filling a huge hole in their lineup. For over a decade the Bruins had been able to roll out a lineup with Patrice Bergeron and Krejci anchoring the team down the middle in their top-six with tremendous consistency. Though injuries may have created the need for some creative line changes in short stints, the two veteran centers were there when it counted the most and the Bruins and always lived up to expectations.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO