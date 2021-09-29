CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertsons gets sharper picture of perishables supply chain

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
Cover picture for the articleAlbertsons Cos. has gained a more holistic view of its perishables supply chain with the adoption of the Procurant USA’s purchasing and order management platform. A cloud-based buying application, the Procurant One system connects all suppliers and stakeholders across Albertsons’ supply chain for perishable foods, giving the supermarket giant’s buyers more visibility and insight when placing orders and allowing automated fulfillment of routine orders, Watsonville, Calif.-based Procurant said yesterday.

