The Knoxville Cross Country Squad will experience a new event this Saturday as the Panthers head to the Dan Huston Invitational at Wartburg College where the Panthers will see teams not only from Iowa, but Wisconsin, Minnesota and other midwestern states. Knoxville will be in the earlier small school race. While there will still be several elite teams, Boys and Girls Coaches Michael and Mikayla Splavec tell KNIA/KRLS Sports they want both teams to enjoy the chance to run on a unique course.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO