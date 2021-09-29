Biden Hasn't Named Picks For Posts To The FCC, And That's Frustrating Democrats

How scientific are those who constantly cite “science” as the basis for dictating our lives?. During a recent press conference, Jen Psaki blamed the 80 million unvaccinated Americans for the current COVID-19 plight confronting America, even though, throughout the Presidential campaign, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris professed a profound distrust of the vaccines that were being developed – even going so far as to suggest that vaccines would be impossible. In an attempt to obscure this unfortunate reality, Yahoo News parsed the Vice-President’s words by reporting that she only said, “she did not trust Trump and would wait for more credible sources of information.” Are we to believe that the outcome of an election determines the efficacy of a medicine? Can Americans mail in enough ballots and elect aspirin as the cure for cancer? Or was the Vice-President just playing games with a life-threatening ailment to acquire power?

