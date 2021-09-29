CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Hasn't Named Picks For Posts To The FCC, And That's Frustrating Democrats

 7 days ago

President Biden has yet to nominate anyone to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Communications Commission. What's more, the term of current acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is set to expire when Congress adjourns at the end of the year. It adds up to a possible Republican majority on the...

Washington Post

Biden's frustration with Manchin and Sinema captures a dark truth

One of the strangest story lines about the battle over President Biden’s agenda is the notion that progressives won’t accept “reality.” But if this saga tells us anything, it’s that we need a wholesale rethink of what counts as “realism” in our politics these days. The progressive demand for $3.5...
Washington Post

FCC Vacancies Stunt Biden's Internet Ambitions

The drumbeat of advocacy for universal internet access in the U.S. became louder during the Covid-19 pandemic and was amplified by Joe Biden early in his presidency as he laid out a New Deal-like vision for the future of infrastructure and connectivity. Unfortunately, though, an agency responsible for carrying out the specifics of that vision has been paralyzed by a baffling situation that could inadvertently put Republican appointees of former President Donald Trump in the driver’s seat.
Washington Post

Will corporate Democrats derail Biden's agenda?

This week, Americans will get a very clear view of the two political parties in high-stakes showdowns — and possibly a sobering insight into how corrupted our politics has become. Republicans are now committed to fierce obstruction. All the high-minded rhetoric about bipartisan cooperation is background static. The clearest proof...
WRAL News

What's the price of Biden's plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
Washington Times

Biden's Democratic Party of 'science'

How scientific are those who constantly cite “science” as the basis for dictating our lives?. During a recent press conference, Jen Psaki blamed the 80 million unvaccinated Americans for the current COVID-19 plight confronting America, even though, throughout the Presidential campaign, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris professed a profound distrust of the vaccines that were being developed – even going so far as to suggest that vaccines would be impossible. In an attempt to obscure this unfortunate reality, Yahoo News parsed the Vice-President’s words by reporting that she only said, “she did not trust Trump and would wait for more credible sources of information.” Are we to believe that the outcome of an election determines the efficacy of a medicine? Can Americans mail in enough ballots and elect aspirin as the cure for cancer? Or was the Vice-President just playing games with a life-threatening ailment to acquire power?
KABC

Biden's FCC Letting Robo-calls Annoy You

(Sacramento, CA) — A public advocacy group in California is leveling heavy criticism on the Federal Communications Commission for its enforcement of the 2019 “Trace Act.” The crackdown on Robo Calls was expected to show results by June 30th.The group found Robo Calls are responsible for ten-billion dollars a year in fraud losses. But, CAL PIRG says the FCC appears to be toughening its stance on compliance. A progress update is expected by September 29th. But in California, like other states, there’s not much elected officials or advocacy groups can do, but put pressure on the FCC. State Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel says CAL PIRG discovered Robo Calls are responsible for ten-billion dollars a year in fraud losses and another three-billion in wasted time.
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper calls President Biden's new poll numbers 'brutal'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called new poll numbers for President Biden "brutal" on Wednesday. Quinnipiac University released its results from its latest survey which show Biden's approval numbers underwater. The president’s approval rating is at 38%, down from 42% last month. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 1-4, also showed disapproval of the president rising from 50% up to 53%.
