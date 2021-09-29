CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMI MAY BLOG: Heat Up Summer Marketing With UMI

Fast Casual
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather is getting warmer, the sun is out, and new marketing trends are HOT! Advertising tactics are never at a standstill - each month and season brings new opportunities and strategies to optimize your budget and resources. There are major holidays approaching, travel patterns are changing, businesses are opening back up, and it may be time for a product refresh. Finish up your spring cleaning, and get ready for a new quarter and season!

www.fastcasual.com

