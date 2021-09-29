Body Helen Lee Swanson, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born on October 9, 1935, in Richmond the daughter of Charles William and Anna (Zuklin) Shipley. She was first married to Harris Bates Stanton of Henrietta on November 19, 1955, to this union her two children were born. They later divorced. Helen was later united in marriage to Warren Alvin Swanson of Claycomo on April 17, 1975; he survives of the home.