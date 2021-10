It’s official — winter sucks. And that means many of us will be rocking our best winter parkas for a little while longer. If your go-to winter coat is on its last legs, or if you’re hoping to take advantage of pre-winter clearance sales before new products drop, then you may be on the hunt for a new parka. Canada Goose has become a winter-style staple (and status symbol) in the coldest parts of the country. And, in recent news, the brand has announced that it will no longer purchase fur starting in 2022 and plans to go completely fur-free by...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO