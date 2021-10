Another successful week of St. John’s Athletics was marked by a remarkable win streak and an unforgettable game winner to begin Big East Conference contention. Women’s Volleyball opened the week with a dominant win at Stony Brook University last Tuesday. Led by current Big East Player of the Week, Rachele Rastelli, who had 18 kills in the match, the Red Storm cruised to a 3-1 victory. The Johnnies then traveled to the Western Kentucky University Invitational on Friday and defeated Austin Peay and Lipscomb to reach eight straight wins. Those eight straight wins represent the program’s largest win streak since 2012.

15 DAYS AGO