Victor Mayor issues modified mask order
VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – Victor Mayor Will Frohlich has issued a modified mask order. The order mandates owners and operators of all public indoor spaces, including offices, restaurants, manufacturing, gyms, sports facilities, recreation centers, retail stores, hair salons, bars, churches, government buildings including schools within the City of Victor to require their employees, students and those under their care to wear a face covering or mask while indoors.www.kidnewsradio.com
