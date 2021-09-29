Paycom Donates $30,000 Toward Fighting Hunger

As part of September's Hunger Action Month, Oklahoma City-based Paycom donated $15,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help provide about 60,000 meals in the area. "September is Hunger Action Month, and our employees wanted to give back to the community in a way that helps people struggling to find their next meal," said AJ Griffin, Paycom’s director of government and community affairs. "Food is such a basic need, and we are always proud to support the Regional Food Bank and Feeding America in their efforts to fight hunger in our state and across the nation."