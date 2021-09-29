The Clippers are going in yet another direction at point guard

The point guard position has been considered something of a problem for the franchise in recent times, depending on who you listen to. Some sections of the fan base never believed that was really the case until Lou Williams was traded away, but the front office certainly seemed to go along with the view being carried by critics and voices in the media that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George needed a playmaker to make their lives easier. We all know what followed, and we subsequently now know where it has left us.