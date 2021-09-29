CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Clippers are going in yet another direction at point guard

By Josh Sexton.
clipsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe point guard position has been considered something of a problem for the franchise in recent times, depending on who you listen to. Some sections of the fan base never believed that was really the case until Lou Williams was traded away, but the front office certainly seemed to go along with the view being carried by critics and voices in the media that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George needed a playmaker to make their lives easier. We all know what followed, and we subsequently now know where it has left us.

www.clipsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Daily News

Clippers training camp: 5 storylines following their best season yet

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said recently that his team’s painful 2020 postseason collapse felt like a distant memory, even if it was just a little more than a year ago. That’s been enough time to heal, it turns out – or maybe sufficient success?. In 2020-21, the Clippers missed their...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Lawrence Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#The Clippers
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

ESPN Removes Jay Williams From "NBA Countdown"

ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage. Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue. Removing Nichols...
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Jay Williams News

ESPN just can’t seem to find the right mix of people for its NBA pregame show. Every couple of years, the Worldwide Leader rolls out a new crew for NBA Countdown, hoping they’ve finally found the right ingredients for a show that can match what Turner Sports has in Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy