LATROBE, Pa. - The Westminster women's golf team won the Saint Vincent Invitational on Tuesday with a score of 340 out of five schools, 34 strokes better than second place. The Titans were led by medalist, junior Erika Hoover (New Castle, PA / Wilmington Area), who carded an 80 and notched her sixth career win. Hoover broke the school record for most career wins (previously held by Kasey Clifford with five).

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO