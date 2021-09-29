CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Hollington Drive review: ITV thriller serves up the full English of middle-class parent terrors

By Ed Cumming
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrRxM_0cC6Bhsg00

There must be happy suburban families out there, but you won’t find them in Hollington Drive , and probably never on ITV at 9pm. The titular street is an architecturally moribund cul-de-sac. The location is so magnificently bland that it must have taken a lot of location scouting. Even in Barratt Homes Britain, streets this devoid of character are rare. The effect is deliberate: the drama exists almost out of time, heightened by the absence of contemporary reference points, even Covid. It’s a kind of anti-Ramsay Street, where bad neighbours become bad enemies.

Hollington Drive, a dark four-part thriller, is the latest script from the young writer Sophie Petzal, who started out on CBBC before breaking into adult drama with the award-winning Irish drama Blood . Although there are plenty of children in Hollington Drive, they are not really pre-watershed figures.

The first episode opens at a barbecue, where it’s evident that the series has a rolling start in the domestic-gloom stakes because everyone already hates each other. Headmistress Helen ( Rachael Stirling ) has a fractious, intense relationship with her younger sister Theresa ( Anna Maxwell Martin ), who lives nearby. Helen’s husband David (Peter McDonald) is apparently bored with everything and everyone, wandering about disengaged. Theresa and her partner Fraser (Rhashan Stone) are getting on each other’s nerves. Fraser’s brother Eddie (Ken Nwosu) doesn’t help. He’s a kind of amiable troll with a knack for saying the wrong thing, which cranks up everyone’s gears even more. Understandably tiring of the event, Theresa’s son Ben (Fraser Holmes) and niece Eva (Amelie Bea Smith), Helen’s daughter, ask if they can go and play in the park. Who can blame them? Yet when another child on the street, Alex (Hughie Hamer) goes missing later that day, Theresa starts to wonder whether Ben might know more than he is letting on. It’s a classic mother’s intuition to sense when your little darling might be an evil criminal.

Before you know it, we’re being served up the full English of middle-class parent terrors: vanishing children, marital ennui, class frictions, fears about technology. Martin, our preeminent comic Mother in Crisis from her work in Motherland , creates a more soulful and troubled version here. She is incapable of playing a scene without emotional intelligence, and brilliantly conveys a woman whose mind is racing to nightmarish conclusions while she maintains an appearance of calm. Stirling’s Helen is a worthy foil to her, all patrician vowels and buttoned-up denial, in pronounced contrast to Theresa’s doom. The stress around the vanished Alex starts putting pressure on other secrets.

You can see why Petzal is tipped for big things. As she builds this Jenga tower of deceit and recrimination, she remembers to season all the anguish with comedy. At exactly the worst moment, Eddie moots aloud that it’s the kind of area where you might find a lot of paedophiles. Later, Alex’s distraught mother Jean (Jodie McNee) discusses the number of local sex offenders. A neighbour’s husband installs broadband, she says, and “you learn a lot of things, installing broadband”. She sobs while a clock ticks in the otherwise silent living room. The scene is perilously close to comedy, and all the better for it. Despite this, and the performances – Martin and Stirling are supported especially well by Stone as the slightly-too-decent Fraser – Hollington Drive can’t avoid some of the clichés of the genre. The plinky “tense” score is especially annoying; as are Theresa’s flashbacks to her trauma, with their occasional use of naff slow-motion. The shocking revelations pile up too quickly to be given fair treatment. Even the most destructive unravelling has to go at its own pace, especially on quiet streets like these.

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is This How They Rise Up?”

Tae Howa threatens Rekka and the Edger people in a huge flying dreadnaught with the backing of Rudolf Conductore. Zetsu withdraws Rekka from the talks and Back Arrow attacks the dreadnaught with Muga, but cannot reach Howa who has securely protected himself. Atlee calls Arrow back to Granedger to meet a cloaked member of the Lind Faith who states that The Founder has foretold of Arrow’s arrival as the Newcomer and invites him to Epitaph Mountain which is beyond the Wall…
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

ITV announces brand new crime thriller with Line of Duty bosses

Forget AC-12, because the minds behind Line of Duty are about to deliver a brand new crime drama – and this time, it's set to air on ITV. Following Line of Duty's awards success, ITV has announced the impending arrival of a new four-part series from Jed Mercurio's HTM Television, with Mercurio himself on board to executive produce the thriller.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of gripping new drama Hollington Drive

This week, there's a brand new ITV drama to look out for. Hollington Drive, starring Anna Maxwell Martin, is a four-part thriller that looks like it's going to be seriously gripping. The show tells the story of two sisters, Theresa and Helen, whose lives are thrown into chaos when they...
TV SERIES
BBC

Hollington Drive: What the Must Watch reviewers think

Every week, the Must Watch podcasters review the biggest TV and streaming shows. This week Hayley Campbell and Scott Bryan review Hollington Drive on ITV. Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling star as two sisters whose lives are torn apart when a child goes missing. Scott says: "Intriguing, well-plotted, well-paced...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Maxwell Martin
Person
Rachael Stirling
Hello Magazine

Hollington Drive: viewers point out major plot holes in new drama

Hollington Drive aired on Wednesday night - but it sounds like the first episode didn’t go down without a hitch. The series, which stars Rachael Stirling and Anna Maxwell Martin, follows two families whose lives are thrown into chaos after they suspect their children might have something to do with the disappearance of a local boy.
TV SERIES
Tyla

Hollington Drive Fans May Recognise Eva From A Netflix Hit

If you were hooked to ITV's new drama, Hollington Drive, this week, you may have recognised one cast member from another hit show. Amelie Bea Smith - who plays Eva in the four-part thriller - is best known for being the voice of Peppa Pig - but she also starred in Netflix's hit show, The Haunting of Bly Manor, where she played Flora Wingrave.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “A Doomed Future”

Kasane and her cohorts find themselves in a strange reality. They encounter an adult man who looks like Yuito, and discover that they’ve traveled 50 years into the future. Yuito admits that he’s done terrible things after taking over from his assisnated father, and pleads with Kasane to kill him. She travels back into the past just in time to get caught by the younger Yuito holding the knife on his father.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#Middle Class#Hollington Drive#Cbbc#Irish
Telegraph

Hollington Drive, episode 2, review: let’s play designer kitchen Cluedo, as this thriller heats up

Bang goes my theory. My guess after the opening episode of Hollington Drive (ITV) was that 10-year-old Alex hadn’t gone missing in the woods at all. He was just lost somewhere in Anna Maxwell Martin’s spacious kitchen. Just when everyone had given up hope, she’d suddenly find him curled up asleep in her KitchenAid's mixing bowl or hiding behind her collection of River Café cookbooks.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

ITV orders crime thriller from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a crime thriller called DI Ray from Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s production company HTM Television. The four-part series will star Parminder Nagra (Bend it Like Beckham, ER) and is written and created by Maya Sondhi (Mount Pleasant, The Kumars, Ackley Bridge, EastEnders).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hollington Drive's Anna Maxwell Martin suffers heartbreaking loss

Anna Maxwell Martin has been left devastated following the death of her ex-husband and father of her children. Director Roger Michell sadly died on September 22 at the age of 65. Hollington Drive star Anna was married to the late TV and film director for 16 years before the couple split in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “All They Can Do Is Look Up at It”

Learn about Thanzamer’s past. He gives his life to protect the boat with the villagers on it. Yusuke tries to think of a way to stop the dragon without fighting it. He rescues a civilian who happens to be a dragon bishop and he is the reason for the dragon awakening. When he goes after Aoiu, Yusuke comes to the rescue and that was the moment she fell in love. After finding some magic circles and breaking them the dragon goes back into the volcano. The dragon bishop is killed by someone called the great sorceress Fatina.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Digital Trends

Midnight Mass review: Haunting series’ follow-up is a holy terror

Mike Flanagan’s projects are quickly becoming a Halloween tradition on Netflix, thanks to a pair of terrifying limited series collectively known as “The Haunting anthology” that premiered to rave reviews in October 2018 and 2020. Following the success of those series, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Flanagan brings another stylish thriller to the streaming service just in time for Halloween this year titled Midnight Mass.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “To Continue On”

Tonari returns to Jananda to rescue Fushi. Before setting out again, they stay the night in a cave, and Tonari shares her past…. Once again, Fushi was in a really weird spot where he couldn’t do anything about a certain “Nokker” situation when the Nokkers learned a new trick up their sleeve. And consequently, the proceedings felt very contrived. And where do I even begin with the newest character deaths? It’s not that I don’t like them as people, it’s just that we were never given any sort of breathing room to know their backstories unlike everyone else that Fushi met and developed relationships with organically. Heck, I don’t even know their fucking names because they’ve been said maybe 2 or 3 times in the whole arc…
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Tokyo Revengers: “Open Fire”

Overview: Takemichi (AJ Beckles) along with Chifuyu (Adam McArthur) and the rest of Toman prepare for war against Baji (Lucien Dodge), Hanma (Zeno Robinson) and the rest of Valhalla. Our Take: With a new domino effect problem around every time-ridden corner, poor Takemichi is always running around like a chicken...
COMICS
Variety

‘Falling for Figaro’ Review: A Fine Ensemble Sings the High Notes in a Corny, Amiable Opera Comedy

According to her dour, navy-suited employers in an old-school London financial institute, young American Millie Cantwell is the most prodigiously gifted fund manager in many a moon: a veritable supernova in her field, destined for great and profitable things. This is doubtless a wonderful thing to hear if you truly want to be a fund manager. If, like Millie, your most cherished ambition is to be an opera singer, it feels more like your head ruthlessly selling out your heart, leaving your voice stranded somewhere in the exchange. As for which ultimately wins out, expect no surprises in “Falling for...
MOVIES
TVLine

Queen Sugar Producer Previews an Episode 5 Filled with Discovery

In the latest installment of the beloved OWN drama Queen Sugar, Ralph Angel fought against the long and intrusive arm of the law after the sheriff showed up to excavate for the possible remains of rumored murder victims. Nova had written in her book that their father had possibly murdered a couple of racists and buried their bodies on his property, and a human bone was discovered. But will it be the smoking gun the law thinks it is? Fans will find out when the show airs tonight at 8/7c. Lisa France, a Queen Sugar producer who also directs installments of the...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

272K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy