Andrea “Drea” Kelly, ex-wife of newly-convicted singer R. Kelly, appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke to the verdict laid against the fallen singer. “I sit in a very difficult place because unlike the rest of his victims, I also share children with him,” Drea said. “I was married to him, so I wear two hats. I wear the hat of a survivor and an advocate, but I also wear the hat of a mother and an ex-wife… I feel that my heart is in two places.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO