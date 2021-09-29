CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This $40 smart watch will make you forget about the Apple Watch

By Greta Good
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to the support group for people who just can't quite wrap their heads around paying hundreds of dollars for a tiny little screen. If you're reading this though, you are definitely at least considering it. The market for these little watches might be super-saturated right now, but picking a great device to last you for years to come and keep up with your crazy busy life isn't as difficult as it seems. Sure, just about every tech brand is making their own, but the markup is ridiculously high for no reason.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
Macdaily News

You know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not in any way resemble its rumors, which led to disappointment for some Apple Watch fans. But, uou know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal. José Adorno for 9to5Mac:. It’s true, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t bring...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Smart Watch#Fitness#Calories#Tech
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a hidden feature you can’t use

It turns out that the new Apple Watch Series 7 is hiding within it a secret new module that allows for 60.5GHz wireless data transfer, as first spotted in FCC filings by MacRumors. Despite being there, though, this new module is virtually inaccessible to regular users. It only works with...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
imore.com

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a minimal upgrade on the inside, but the new larger display with thinner bezels looks gorgeous. While it has the same battery life as last year's model, the Series 7 has a USB-C charging cable included in the box that charges the watch up to 33% faster, so you'll spend less time juicing up than before. Plus, the aluminum finish is available in five colors.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Make Apple Watch workouts more comfortable with ActionSleeve 2

Do you find your Apple Watch is uncomfortable on your wrist during intense workouts? Wear it on your arm where it’s out of your way with the superb ActionSleeve 2 from Twelve South — now available from the Cult of Mac Store. Made from a soft and lightweight fabric, ActionSleeve...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Bangle.js 2 programmable smart watch

Building on the success of the original Bangle.js smart watch the team at Espruino have returned to Kickstarter to launch its second-generation programmable watch in the form of the aptly named Bangle.js 2. The versatile wearable offers a two-week battery life and can be programmed using JavaScript and already has an extensive library of free applications that can be easily uploaded to your watch adding a wealth of functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

You can do better than the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2021, even if you want to save money

The Apple Watch Series 3 was a turning point for the Apple Watch line back when it debuted in 2017. The third version of the Apple Watch was the first to include a cellular option that did not require an iPhone to be nearby to work. This let it work for Dick Tracy style phone calls and CNET's Scott Stein touted in his review that when combined with Apple Music the watch began to feel like an iPod Shuffle on his wrist. Now in 2021, you can still buy the Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 (£199, AU$299) and it's still actively getting updates from Apple to support WatchOS 8.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Apple Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 4: The better pick?

Both Samsung and Apple have released their flagship wearables for the year 2021. The big smartwatch war has thus unfolded virtually, but for everyone, this time it’s a little different tussle than in the previous years. This time smartwatches from both the tech giants are confined to their ecosystems, which means, choosing between the options would be more a decision of requirement than choice.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

Apple Watch 7 gets STUNNING redesign

AFTER months of speculation and rumours, the newest member of the Apple Watch family has been revealed. The Apple Watch 7 is upping the ante on the fitness front this time around, by detecting when you’re riding a bike and prompting you to start your workout. 3.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

5 New Features That Make Upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 7 Worth It

After months of waiting, Apple finally announced the new Apple Watch Series 7. Although it wasn’t quite what we expected, and no new health features were added to the Series 7, the new Apple Watch still has some exclusive features, including ones Apple didn’t mention but only showed in a promotional video. That said, here are 5 New Features That Make Upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 7 Worth It.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Unlock With Apple Watch Not Working With iPhone 13

One of the features that Apple introduced to the iPhone and Apple Watch during the pandemic was the ability to unlock the iPhone using an Apple Watch while wearing a mask. Prior to this, users had no other option but to enter their passcode in place of other forms of security, such as Face ID.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to watch Foundation online on Apple TV Plus where you are

Issac Asmiov's sci-fi novels - the very books that inspired the likes of Star Wars and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - finally arrives on screen, staring Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Already being dubbed 'Game of Thrones in space', below we’ll explain how to watch Foundation online now when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Withings ScanWatch Horizon takes on Apple Watch, Fitbit with sleep apnea smarts

Withings has always marched to the beat of its own drum when it comes to smartwatch design. Rather than the OLED displays of counterparts like the Apple Watch and Fitbit Sense, Withings merges dials with digital screens to make watches that could pass for traditional timepieces. The new ScanWatch Horizon takes that one step further, looking like a diver's watch complete with rotating bezel and a stainless steel band.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy