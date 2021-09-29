Amazon unveils series of face and voice biometrics updates
Amazon has announced a series of new updates this week, focusing on the biometric capabilities of some of its hardware products, as well as on the company’s AWS marketplace. First, at its Enterprise Connect event on Monday, the retail giant announced three new capabilities for Amazon Connect for contact centers. According to the company’s new data, tens of thousands of AWS customers are supporting more than 10 million contact center interactions a day on Amazon Connect.www.biometricupdate.com
Comments / 0