Following last night’s emotional premiere, it makes sense that The Rookie season 4 episode 2 would move in a more lighthearted direction tonight. In the video below, you can see proof that this very thing is happening! You can get in here a first look at Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer alum Tricia Helfer in what has to be a really entertaining role for her to play. She’s a prolific thief, someone who doesn’t “get out of bed” for heists where the total gain is anything less than $5 million. She’s smart and crafty enough to evade capture, as she’s been able to be on the run for a solid ten years.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO