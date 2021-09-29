CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Chanel Espresso, Gris Graphite, Eros Stylo Yeux Eyeliners Reviews & Swatches

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanel Espresso (20) Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($34.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a light-medium brown with subtle, warm olive undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, fairly buildable coverage (the imperfections were less noticeable when used as an actual eyeliner). The consistency was just barely-creamy, so it could have been a little more yielding to have the most comfortable application, though it lasted for nine hours on me.

temptalia.com

Chanel Eros (928) Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Chanel Eros (928) Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($34.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark red with subtle, warm undertones and a pearly sheen. The consistency was smooth, creamy, and had great glide that never felt overly emollient, so it set quickly and stayed in place well. It had rich color coverage in a single stroke, which stayed on nicely for nine hours.
BEAUTY & FASHION
