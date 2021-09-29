Chanel Espresso, Gris Graphite, Eros Stylo Yeux Eyeliners Reviews & Swatches
Chanel Espresso (20) Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($34.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a light-medium brown with subtle, warm olive undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, fairly buildable coverage (the imperfections were less noticeable when used as an actual eyeliner). The consistency was just barely-creamy, so it could have been a little more yielding to have the most comfortable application, though it lasted for nine hours on me.www.temptalia.com
