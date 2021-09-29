Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces That He’s ‘Cancer Free’

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who has kept fans updated through his recent cancer battle and treatment, has revealed via his Instagram that he's now "cancer free." In a message posted by Hoppus Wednesday (Sept. 29), the musician wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"