Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces That He’s ‘Cancer Free’

By Chad Childers
 8 days ago
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who has kept fans updated through his recent cancer battle and treatment, has revealed via his Instagram that he's now "cancer free." In a message posted by Hoppus Wednesday (Sept. 29), the musician wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

#Cancer Treatment#Blink 182
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

